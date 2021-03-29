Creston Police Officer Charged with Domestic Assault for Off-Duty Incident

CRESTON, Iowa – A Creston police officers is facing a charge of domestic assault following an incident early Sunday morning.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, officers with the Creston Police Department responded to 306 West Seneca after an incomplete 911 call came in around 5:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult female with visible injuries who reported she had been assaulted by Eric Shawler.

Shawler is an off-duty officer with the Creston Police Department.

Investigators took Shawler from the residence to the Union County Law Enforcement for questioning. The Iowa Division of Investigation also conducted an independent investigation into the assault at the request of Creston Police Chief Paul Vermeer.

Around noon Sunday, Shawler was charged with domestic assault causing injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was transported to the Adams County Jail and booked but has since bonded out.

Shawler has been placed on administrative leave from the Creston Police Department.