Creston Motorcyclist Dies After Hitting Back of Pickup Truck

UNION COUNTY, Iowa – A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after striking the back of a truck a few miles south of Creston.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Richard Starlin, of Creston, was traveling northbound on High and Dry Rd. shortly after 8:30 p.m. when he came over a hill and hit the back of a pickup truck also traveling northbound.

The Iowa State Patrol says Starlin was traveling faster than the pickup truck and hit the brakes when he came upon the truck, but still hit the rear of the vehicle with the front fender of his motorcycle.

The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Thaddeus Sickels of Creston, turned around to help but Starlin died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.