Creston Man Killed in Head-On Crash with Semi

UNION COUNTY, Iowa – A Creston man died late Wednesday night when his car crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a semi-truck.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened just a mile west of Creston on Highway 34 around 11:52 p.m. Twenty-five-year-old Todd Murray was driving eastbound when his car crossed the center line, hitting a westbound semi truck driven by William Caraway of Bondurant.

The ISP says the head-on collision was unavoidable and both vehicles came to rest in the ditch.

Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.