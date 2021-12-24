Creston man found guilty of murdering his brother

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — A Creston man has been convicted of killing his brother whose body was found this summer in a rural field more than a week after he was reported missing.

The Des Moines Register reports that jurors deliberated about four hours this week before finding 43-year-old Dustin Seley guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter.

An autopsy determined Fechter had been shot and bludgeoned in the head. Investigators searching Seley’s home found clothing with what appeared to be bloodstains, and two witnesses told investigators Seley had admitted to them he’d killed or “popped” his brother.

Seley initially claimed he’d left his brother alive, and later argued alternately that the shooting was justified or accidental, according to prosecutors. But the jurors rejected the defense’s self-defense claim.

Seley’s attorney declined to comment on the verdict. Seley is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 18. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Iowa is life without parole.