Creston Man Charged with Murder of Man Found Shot to Death in Rural Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – An arrest has been made in the murder of a Des Moines man that happened last week in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Gerald Parker of Creston has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Jonathan Hoffman. He was arrested Wednesday.

Investigators say Hoffman’s body was found by a delivery driver in the roadway at the intersection of Grandview Trail and Macksburg Road on July 21st. He had been shot to death.

No information on a possible motive for the murder has been released by officials yet. The investigation into the shooting continues.

Parker is being held in the Madison County Jail.