Creston Man Charged with Murder of Man Found Shot to Death in Rural Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – An arrest has been made in the murder of a Des Moines man that happened last week in Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Gerald Parker of Creston has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Jonathan Hoffman. He was arrested Wednesday.
Investigators say Hoffman’s body was found by a delivery driver in the roadway at the intersection of Grandview Trail and Macksburg Road on July 21st. He had been shot to death.
No information on a possible motive for the murder has been released by officials yet. The investigation into the shooting continues.
Parker is being held in the Madison County Jail.