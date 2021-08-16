Creston man charged with murder in the death of his brother

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — A Creston man is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his brother in June.

Dustin Seley, 43, was charged Monday in the death of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter. Seley was already in jail on unrelated charges.

Dustin Seley (WHO 13)

According to police, Seley drove Fechter into rural Adair County on June 20, then shot and killed him and left his body behind.

Police used cell phone data to find Fechter’s body along a rural road in Adair County about 10 miles northeast of Creston on July 1.

An autopsy revealed that Fechter died of blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound, officials said. His death was ruled a homicide.