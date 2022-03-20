IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 19 points against her former team, including the go-ahead 3 with 12.9 seconds left that lifted No. 10 Creighton over Caitlin Clark and second-seeded Iowa 64-62 Sunday in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Iowa (24-8), which shared the Big Ten regular-season title and won the conference tournament, had two chances to tie the game in the closing three seconds. Monika Czinano missed a layup with three seconds left, then Kate Martin missed a putback as the buzzer sounded.

Jensen, who played at Iowa last season as a freshman before transferring, had nine of her points in the fourth quarter. She had a layup with 1:26 left to cut Iowa’s lead to 62-60, then her 3-pointer gave the Bluejays a lead. After Clark missed a layup, Emma Ronziek made the second of two free throws for the final margin.

Payton Brotzki added 13 points for the Bluejays (22-9), who advance to their first-ever Sweet 16. They were the seventh double-digit seed to win in the women’s NCAA Tournament so far, matching the record set in 1998.

Monika Czinano led Iowa with 27 points. Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.4 points per game, finished with 15 on 4-for-19 shooting, missing all eight shots in the second half.

The Bluejays will play the Georgia-Iowa State winner in Greensboro on Friday.