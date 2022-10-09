DES MOINES, Iowa — One person died in an accident on I-235 Sunday night.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries around 6:54 p.m. at the 6.2 mile marker of I-235 eastbound.

According to the DMPD, one person passed away from their injuries at the scene of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Lane reductions on I-235 eastbound at the 31st Street exit will last for approximately two hours while emergency crews clear the scene, the DMPD said.

This crash is still under investigation.