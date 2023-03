WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A two-car crash in West Des Moines on Monday afternoon ended with one vehicle crashing into a home and causing a natural gas leak. It happened around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Street and Maple Street in the Valley Junction neighborhood.

West Des Moines Police and Fire Departments were called to the scene, as was MidAmerican energy to turn off the gas leak.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.