ANKENY, IOWA — The northbound lanes of I-35 are closed to traffic at the 36th Street exit in Ankeny as authorities respond to a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Traffic is backing up for miles, all the way to the 126th Street exit.

The Iowa State Patrol says multiple vehicles were involved and one minor injury has been reported. Traffic is blocked northbound between the 36th Street and 1st Street exits as of 12:30 p.m. and 36th Street is also blocked.

A detour is in place but officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

You can follow the latest updates on the crash cleanup and traffic delays here. This is a developing story, check back for more updates.