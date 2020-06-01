Cownie Responds to Arrest of Des Moines Register Reporter Covering Protests

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines Register reporter says she was pepper-sprayed by police and arrested while covering protests Sunday, despite identifying herself to officers as a journalist.

Register reporter Andrea Sahouri posted a video on Twitter from inside a police transport vehicle after being taken into custody while reporting on the protests at Merle Hay Mall.

Sahouri said she was caught up in the chaos when police shot tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters. According to Sahouri, she identified herself multiple times to officers as a reporter with the Des Moines Register. Despite this, she was pepper-sprayed and arrested.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie apologized Monday for the arrest of a journalist but said it can be difficult for police to separate press from protesters during the chaos.

“We apologize that [Sahouri] fell into the group that was arrested. But hopefully everybody understands the fear of our law enforcement. We don’t want anybody to get hurt. We want people to get out of the way when bad things are happening,” said Cownie.

The Des Moines Register reports Sahouri was charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts. She was released shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Des Moines Register.

The ACLU of Iowa condemned the action of law enforcement in a statement on Twitter.

“Andrea, a @DMRegister reporter, was pepper-sprayed and arrested last night while doing her job in Des Moines. Excessive force and free speech retaliation by police violates the Constitution and only further destroys trust in law enforcement,” said The ACLU of Iowa.

