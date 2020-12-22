COVID-19 Test Before Family Gatherings Not Recommended

FORT DODGE, Iowa — At Community Health Center here there is a steady stream of cars coming through a former truck fleet garage. The people come for a rapid COVID test, and can get results in about 20 minutes for COVID and Influenza. Some have been planning to gather with family, and wanted the test to assure safety for loved ones. But that is not recommended here.

“Just because you’re negative today doesn’t mean you’re going to be negative on Christmas or when you’re bringing everybody into your home for the holidays,” said Renae Kruckenberg, CEO of the non-profit Community Health in Fort Dodge. “If you had a known exposure the incubation period for the virus is 2 to 14 days so you may test negative today, and start having symptoms tomorrow. or the next day and then you’re contagious and going to be infecting potentially your entire family is coming for Christmas.”

Community Health has seen a steady stream of cars coming through it’s car lanes, people just wanting to know if they are COVID Positive.

“We really encourage people to continue symptom management, if you start having any headache fever cough congestion sore throat diarrhea anything like that, body aches we really encourage you not to have anybody over to your house,” said Kruckenberg. “Do not spend time with your loved ones because you may in turn be giving your loved one’s Covid and you don’t even realize it yet.”

Kruckenberg said she does not want to spoil anyone’s Christmas fun.

“I love the holiday season I love getting together with my entire family in spending Christmas with extended family,” said Kruckenberg. “But it really is not recommended if you have had a known exposure or if you’re having any symptoms at all.

The lab works with people’s insurance companies to pay for the COVID testing. Some 10 employees were busy on Monday testing, and issuing results. The test site will close on Christmas Day, and be open on Saturday.