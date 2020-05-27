WASHINGTON D.C. — The Federal Emergency Management Administration is giving the Iowa Department of Human Services nearly a million dollars to provide free counseling to any Iowan affected in any way by COVID-19.

The program is called COVID Recovery Iowa. DHS is partnering with five providers across the state to provide virtual counseling and activities as well as offer referrals to help Iowans find additional resources to help them cope with the pandemic.

The counseling is available to people of all ages starting May 27th and is free.

“We are so grateful to our federal partners for providing Iowa with this critical funding,” said Iowa DHS Director Kelly Garcia. “It’s not uncommon to experience feelings of stress or anxiety during uncertain times. This funding will help us support Iowans across the state who are trying to find their new normal.”

Ways to connect to the service:

–call 800-447-1985 to connect with a counselor specializing in rural issues and agriculture 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

–call the Iowa Warm Line, 844-775-9276, to connect with a peer counselor or request to get in touch with a COVID Recovery Iowa counselor.

–visit www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org and complete a contact form and a counselor will get back to you.