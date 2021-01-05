COVID Not Keeping People From the Gym

ANKENY, Iowa — During 2020 Iowa fitness gyms and clubs had to close to held stop the spread of the COVID19 virus. Now the gyms are open, with COVID protocols in place. And now the holidays are over, people are thinking they need to get back in shape.

“We found a lot of peoples resolution this year you know what, it’s 2021, I cannot live where I was in 2020,” said Jake Belitz, Ankeny Aspen Club General Manager. “We’re seeing a lot of people walk in and say I’m ready to do this.”

For people who come in, they can workout with, or without masks. However, when the workout time has ended, they must put a mask on as they are leaving.

“I was a little concerned about trying to work out while wearing a mask,” said Riana Rice, of Ankeny. “Seems like it’s kind of hard to breathe, but I know at Aspen, the trainers are very well responsible wearing a mask and stuff like that.

A number of people said they were glad to be back in the gym.

“It feels amazing I can’t sit at home,” said Rice. “To be back out in the gym is even more motivating, and ready to you know find anything that’s in my way.”

“We have an exception to the masks during exercise,” said John Mongar, of Ames Fitness Center. “About half our clientele will wear a mask during exercise, that can depend upon what they’re doing and what exercises they performed.”

On Monday, January 4th, Aspen saw more people sign up in one day, than any week long period during the pandemic.

“We’re seeing a lot of energy coming for the New Year’s today we’ve seen a lot of influx of people getting ready to tackle ’21 with a little more fire than they had in 2020,” said Nate Gustoff, Club Manager at Aspen. “They come out with personal goals or fitness goals here, we are seeing a lot of those people popping in here today asking a lot of questions, asking us what are we doing here post Covid.

Aspen and Ames Fitness have machines spaced out, plenty of sanitizer for patrons and staff to wipe down the machines.