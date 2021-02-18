COVID-19 Vaccine Questions Answered by Polk County Health Department

DES MOINES, IOWA — CDC recommendations for the current COVID-19 vaccines available in the US call for two doses spaced 21 or 28 days apart (depending on which vaccine you receive). But what happens if you don’t get your second shot within that time period?

Nola Aigner Davis from the Polk County Health Department joined WHO 13’s Dan Winters to discuss confusion over the 42 day window of vaccine effectiveness and what it really means. She also has an update on the limited supply of vaccine the county will see this week due to delivery issues caused by the massive winter storm that blanketed the nation this week.