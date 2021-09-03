COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held at Iowa and Iowa State football games

IOWA — Hy-Vee is partnering with the University of Iowa and Iowa State University to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Saturday’s football games.

In Ames, the walk-up clinic will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. south of Stephens Auditorium. In Iowa City, the clinic is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. across from Gate H at Kinnick.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for those 18 and up, while the Pfizer vaccine can be administered to those age 12 and older.

Seasonal flu shots will also be on hand as well as COVID-19 booster shots for those with weakened immune systems.

