COVID-19 Vaccination Moving Ahead in Iowa Despite Shortage of Doses

JOHNSTON, IOWA — The state of Iowa remains on track with its COVID-19 vaccination plan despite a Trump administration error that cut Iowa’s supply of the vaccine, according to Governor Kim Reynolds.

On Tuesday the Governor updated the state’s vaccination distribution efforts, eight days after the first Iowans were vaccinated against COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial. Iowa’s ‘Phase One’ plan is to first vaccinate health care workers. Governor Reynolds reported on Tuesday that more than 8,400 health care workers have been vaccinated in the state already.

The Iowa Department of Public Health plans to begin vaccinating the tens of thousands of residents and workers at Iowa long term care facilities. That process will be made easier by some eagerly awaited shipments.

The state expects to receive its first shipments of the Moderna vaccine early next week. Those doses will be distributed to all 99 counties in Iowa by week’s end. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine which was released last week, the Moderna vaccine doesn’t require ultra-cold storage. That makes it easy for rural clinics and hospitals to safely store it.

Governor Reynolds initially announced this month that 172,000 doses of the two vaccines would be in Iowa by the end of the year. However the Trump administration has now cut that figure by 20% in Iowa, and more in other states. On Tuesday the Governor said the Trump administration gave states some flexibility along with the bad news about the dosage shortage.

“There was a planning error so they sent the wrong numbers. They had incorrectly over-allocated the number of doses that about 24 states were to receive,” the Governor said on Tuesday, “in addition to that reallocation of the doses we were given some flexibility which has allowed us to move forward. We weren’t sure at first that we’d be able to start the long term care facilities the week of the 28th.”

The state is still finalizing plans on who will be vaccinated after healthcare workers and long term care facility staff and residents. Among those expected to be included in ‘Phase Two’ of vaccinations are first responders, teachers and anyone working in food manufacturing or agriculture, according to Kelly Garcia, Interim Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.