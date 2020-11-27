COVID-19 Survivor Encourages Iowans to do Their Part in Slowing the Spread

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman is thankful to be alive this holiday season, after contracting COVID-19 this summer and battling the virus in a hospital bed.

Now, she’s doing her part to help other patients, and she hopes Iowans take the virus more seriously.

Sue Kasperbauer, a mother of two, experienced firsthand how dangerous this pandemic can be.

“I was having a hard time eating or drinking because I lost my sense of taste and smell,” Kasperbauer recalls. “It was just pain all over my whole body.”

After showing symptoms at the end of June, she was admitted to the hospital on July 4. She spent 11 days and 10 nights on the COVID floor at UnityPoint Health.

“I literally did think I was going to die,” Kasperbauer said.

Thankfully, she never had to be transferred to the intensive care unit, and she didn’t have to be put on a ventilator. Her treatment plan included oxygen, steroids, Remdesivir, and a convalescent plasma transfusion.

“When they gave me the convalescent plasma, that’s when I felt things turn around,” Kasperbauer explains.

Since her recovery, she’s made it a point to donate her own plasma to help others.

With the holidays now here, she hopes Iowans do their part to slow the spread.

“I lived it. It’s not fake,” Kasperbauer said. “I just wish people would stop fighting about it and just take it seriously and do something about it. You have the ability to stop the spread, stop your friends and family from getting sick.”

Kasperbauer has appeared at one of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ press conferences to speak about her experience with convalescent plasma donations. She encourages Iowans to also donate.