COVID-19 Positivity Rate has Ankeny Schools Delaying In-Person Learning

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny School Board has voted to delay in-person learning.

The district had planned for its middle and high schoolers to return to full-time in-person learning next Monday. But after a 4-3 vote on Monday, the district decided to wait until the current COVID-19 spike recedes.

Interim superintendent Al Azinger says last week the district had its worst increase in cases since the school year began.

According to the Polk County Health Department’s zipcode data, Ankeny’s positivity rate is more than 10-percent.