COVID-19 pandemic imposes permanent changes to the workplace

DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has helped employers gain a better understanding of their employees and what work environment is best. Now for many, that includes a remote or hybrid model.

“So we have seen a significant shift towards remote work. Early studies done by several universities look at this trend of work becoming more remote as a means to prevent workplace transmissions,” said Associate Medical Director of WorkCare, Dr. Anthony Harris who has helped workplaces around the nation with COVID-19 safety precautions.

Before the pandemic, around 94% of Americans admitted to showing up to work sick according to Dr. Harris.

While initiating these changes were difficult calls for employers, many found out that adding flexibility such as working from home increased productivity and mental well-being of employees.

The science behind a new, safer workplace is much more than just Zoom calls. It’s installing new technology that will advance the safety of an in-person environment far beyond COVID.

“Now the actual nature of the structure of work that’s also changed, right? We’re talking about new types of filters in place for the HVAC systems to be more efficacious at filtering out airborne illness like COVID-19. We’re looking at designs to increase ventilation, natural ventilation of the workspace to help decrease transmission of communicable illnesses,” said Harris.