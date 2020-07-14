COVID-19 In Iowa Update: 368 New Positive Cases, Three More Deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 368 more positive COVID-19 tests and the deaths of three more Iowans from the virus.

Over the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, the state’s coronavirus website reports 4,161 more test results, with 368 of those being positive. 381,299 Iowans have now been tested for the virus.

Three more Iowans have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. 752 Iowans have now died from the virus. 401 of those who’ve died were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 15 outbreaks at long term care facilities in the state of Iowa.

There are 186 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state, an increase of 13 patients in the last 24 hours. Sixty-seven of those patients are in intensive care. There are 32 patients on ventilators. There are 774 ventilators available statewide.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,445 people who tested positive out of the 35,815 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.