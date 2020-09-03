COVID-19 in Iowa: Nine More Deaths Reported as Hospitalizations Rise

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of nine more Iowans from COVID-19 and 662 more Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

The numbers reflect testing reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The 662 new positive tests push the statewide total of Iowans who’ve contracted COVID-19 to 66,799. Of those, 48,526 are considered recovered by state health officials. A total of 648,193 Iowans have been tested for the virus. More than 1 in 10 of them tested positive.

The state lists a positive rate of 9.7% among the 6,000 lab results reported on Wednesday.

With the deaths of nine more Iowans reported, a total of 1,134 Iowans have passed away from complications of COVID-19. 53% of those deaths (605) were among residents of long term care facilities in Iowa. There are currently 29 active outbreaks of COVID-19 at Iowa long term care facilities affecting 780 patients.

The number of Iowans hospitalized while battling COVID-19 has jumped by 13 patients in the last 24 hours. There are currently 323 Iowans hospitalized, including 88 in the ICU and 41 on ventilators. There are more than 3,400 hospital beds available in Iowa, including 444 ICU beds. 770 ventilators remain available as well.

Nine Iowa counties now have a 14-day average positive rate above 15%. That list includes Johnson, Story, Plymouth, Sioux, Howard, Carroll, Bremer, Marion and Lee counties. Governor Reynolds established the 15% threshold for school districts to apply for a waiver to conduct classes online-only.

