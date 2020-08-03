COVID-19 in Iowa: Four More Deaths, 320 New Cases Reported

Des Moines, Iowa — Four more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and more than 300 others have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the state’s coronavirus tracking website, 45,801 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. That’s an increase of 320 cases in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday. Of those who’ve tested positive, 33,102 are considered recovered by the Iowa Department of Public Health. 488,133 Iowans have now been tested for COVID-19.

The state reports a positive rate of 8.2% yesterday among more than 3,500 people tested.

The deaths of four more Iowans due to COVID-19 have also been reported in the last 24 hours. 878 Iowans have now died from COVID-19. Of those deaths, 473 have been residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 22 outbreaks at care facilities across Iowa, affecting 352 Iowans.

There are currently 241 Iowans hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That is an increase of ten patients in the last 24 hours. There are 78 patients currently in intensive care, an increase of three patients in the last 24 hours. There are 31 patients on ventilators.

More than 3,500 hospital beds, including 509 ICU beds, are currently available in the state. There are 788 available ventilators as well.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,768 people who tested positive out of the 39,481 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.