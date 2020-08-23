COVID-19 in Iowa: 617 new cases, Four More Deaths Recorded

Des Moines, Iowa — Four more Iowans have died from complications of COVID-19 AND ANOTHER 617 Iowans have tested positive, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus tracking website.

The new case and death numbers reflect testing reported in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m.Saturday and 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

A total of 56,113 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the first cases were confirmed in early-March. Of those, 43,485 are considered ‘recovered’ by the state of Iowa. 595,279 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19; 9.4% of them have tested positive for the virus.

According to numbers supplied by the state, Saturday’s positive rate statewide was 8.9% among those tested.

COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 1,034 Iowans. Of those, 552 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 35 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities.

260 Iowans are currently hospitalized while diagnosed with COVID-19. 82 patients are currently in the ICU and 39 are on ventilators. Statewide there are more than 3,000 available hospital beds, as well as 462 ICU beds and 811 ventilators.

Four counties in Iowa – Plymouth, Clinton, Crawford and Henry – now have a 14-day average positive rate above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning.

