COVID-19 in Iowa: 367 Deaths, 15K Confirmed Cases

Iowa — More than 15,000 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19 and 367 Iowans have died after contracting the virus as of Noon on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, 107,196 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. 15,296 of them have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 383 Iowans hospitalized fighting COVID-19, including 126 who are in the ICU. Statewide 45% of hospital beds are still available.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is now updating its COVID-19 statistics live throughout the day. Previously statistics were updated once daily.



