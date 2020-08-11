COVID-19 in Iowa: 182 New Cases, Four More Deaths Reported

Des Moines, Iowa — Four more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and another 182 Iowans have tested positive for the the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus tracking website.

The numbers reflect testing data reported between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A total of 49,182 Iowans have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 37,982 are considered recovered by state health officials. 525,823 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 9.4% have tested positive for the virus since testing began in March.

The positivity rate for those tested Monday was 7.7% statewide.

Six counties in Iowa now have a 14-day average positivity rate above 15%. That is threshold established by Governor Kim Reynolds for schools to apply to go to online only learning. The six counties include Clarke, Franklin, Humboldt, Lucas, Shelby and Webster Counties.

The four additional deaths push the statewide total of COVID-19 related deaths to 935 Iowans. Of those deaths, 500 individuals were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 25 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities affecting 808 Iowans, according to the IDPH website.

There are currently 244 Iowans hospitalized fighting COVID-19. That is an increase of 20 patients in the last 24 hours. According to a message on the state’s COVID-19 website, hospitalizations are expected to increase in the coming days due to long term care facilities moving residents to hospitals due to power outages from Monday’s storm. 64 patients are in the ICU. 25 of them are on ventilators.

Statewide there are more than 3,400 hospital beds available, as well as 496 ICU beds and 755 ventilators.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,851 people who tested positive out of the 42,199 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.