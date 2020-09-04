COVID-19 in Iowa: 1,183 More Positive Tests, Three Deaths Reported

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting more than 1,100 new positive COVID-19 tests in the state, as well as the deaths of three more Iowans.

The numbers reflect testing reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website between 10:00 a.m Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday.

A total of 1,183 new positive tests were reported in that 24 hour time frame. That pushes the statewide total of positive cases to date to 67,982. Of those, 48,994 are considered recovered by the state. 655,814 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. More than 1 in 10 of them have tested positive.

The deaths of three more Iowans from COVID-19 raises the statewide death toll to 1,137 Iowans who’ve passed away from complications of the virus since March.

IDPH reports a one-day positive rate of 9.8% among 7,226 test results reported on Thursday.

There are currently 317 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. 87 of those are in the ICU and 41 are on ventilators. Those figures are down slightly from Thursday. The state of Iowa currently has more than 3,000 inpatient beds available, as well as 447 ICU beds and 776 venitlators.

11 Iowa counties now have a 14-day average positive rate among those tested over 15%. That list includes Johnson, Story, Sioux, Plymouth, Howard, Bremer, Carroll, Lyon, Crawford, Lee and Marion Counties. Governor Reynolds established the 15% threshold for school districts to apply for a waiver to conduct classes online-only.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.