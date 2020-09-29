COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise Again in Iowa; 667 New Cases, 7 Deaths Reported

IOWA — The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 has climbed again overnight and the state is reporting 667 new positive cases and seven additional deaths.

The numbers are based on data posted on the state’s coronavirus tracking website between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period as the figures may include backdated data that is being newly recorded.

The 667 new cases pushes the statewide total to 87,507 Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 67,412 are considered recovered from the virus. 790,708 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19, 88.9% of them tested negative.

Monday’s statewide positive rate was 9.2% based on lab results received that day. The state’s average positive rate over the last 14 days is 8.6%

There are currently 13 Iowa counties with an average positive rate above 15% over the last two weeks. That list includes: Sioux, Lyon, Plymouth, Osceola, Delaware, Crawford, Fremont, Chickasaw, Dubuque, Palo Alto, Sac, O’Brien and Woodbury.

Governor Kim Reynolds established 15% average positivity rate as a threshold for schools to meet to apply for online-only learning but she has since said it is just a guideline, not a requirement.

The state is seeing a continued surge in hospitalizations from COVID-19. As of Tuesday morning there are 376 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s an increase of 23 patients in the last 24 hours. 97 patients are hospitalized in the ICU and there are 36 Iowans on ventilators. There are still 3,000 in-patient hospital beds available statewide, as well as 440 ICU beds and 793 ventilators.

With the deaths of seven more Iowans reported in the last 24 hours, the statewide death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 1,324. Of those who’ve died from the virus, 687 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 50 outbreaks reported at Iowa long term care facilities affecting more than 1,000 individuals.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.