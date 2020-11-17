COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Another Record High as 2,000+ Iowans Have Now Died From the Virus

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of 35 more Iowans from COVID-19 as well as 3,563 more positive tests for the coronavirus as the state set another record for hospitalizations linked to the virus; a record that has now been broken 29 times in the last month.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

There are 1,510 Iowans hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, a new record that eclipses Monday’s previous record by 188 patients. There are 288 COVID-19 patients currently in the ICU, a record high and an increase from Monday of 17 patients. 130 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. IDPH reports that 2,700 in-patient hospital beds are available in the state, including 361 ICU beds.

A total of 190,583 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus, including 3,563 reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve tested positive, 109,929 are considered recovered from the virus. A total of 1,114,056 have been tested for the virus; 17.1% of them tested positive. Over the last two weeks, 22.8% of those who’ve been tested for the coronavirus in Iowa tested positive.

93 of Iowa’s 99 counties have an average positive rate for the last two weeks over 15%. That list is lead by Jones County at 49.4%, Page County at 43.6% and Calhoun County at 40.9%.

The number of Iowans who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19 now stands at 2,024. That includes 35 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve died, 945 were residents of long term care facilities in Iowa. There are currently 96 outbreaks affecting 2,875 Iowans at this time.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.