COVID-19 Hospitalizations Jump in Iowa; Four More Deaths Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of eight more Iowans from COVID-19 and 803 more positive coronavirus tests in the state.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 314,066. A total of 1,451,983 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 21% of them tested positive.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 4,492 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 1,866 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 60 long term care facilities in Iowa. That’s a decrease of eight reported outbreaks from Monday.

There are 415 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of 32 patients from Monday. IDPH reports 49 ‘COVID-19 patients’ were admitted yesterday.

Of the hospitalized patients, 78 are in intensive care and 37 of them are on ventilators. Statewide, there are more than 3,100 inpatient hospital beds available and 415 ICU beds available. There are also 952 ventilators available across the state.

The statewide average positive rate for the last 14 days stands at 10.3%.

Seven of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. The top three counties are: Kossuth 20.4%, Fremont 17.8% and Montgomery at 17.3%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.