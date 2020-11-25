COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down Again; 47 More Deaths Reported

IOWA — The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped again in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the state is reporting 3,365 more positive tests for the coronavirus and 47 more deaths attributed to the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Monday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The 3,365 new cases raise the total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus to 218,947. Of those, IDPH considers 122,047 to be recovered from the virus. A total of 1,185,861 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 18.5% of them tested positive.

For the last two weeks the statewide average positive rate is 19.1%.

The state is now reporting that 2,271 Iowans have died from COVID-19, including 47 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve died, 1,023 were residents of long term care facilities. The are currently 149 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities, an increase of six from the previous day. 4,604 individuals have tested positive in those facilities.

There are currently 1,305 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, a decrease of 46 patients from the previous day. Of those hospitalized, 269 are in the ICU and 150 are on ventilators. Both of those figures are down from the previous day as well. There are 2,900 inpatient hospital beds available in the state as well as 344 ICU beds and 825 ventilators.

91 of Iowa’s 99 counties now have an average positive rate of over 15% for the last two weeks. That list is lead by Lyon County at 34.7%, Jones County at 29.4% and Humboldt County at 28.8%.

