COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Again as 522 New Cases and 11 More Deaths are Reported

IOWA — The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped sharply in the last 24 hours as another 522 tested positive for the coronavirus and 11 more Iowans died from the virus.

The statistics are taken from the state’s COVID-19 tracking website in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

With 522 new cases reported, the total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus now stands at 93,423. Of those, the state considers 72,173 Iowans to be recovered from the virus. 827,307 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 88.3% of them tested negative.

The state’s positive rate for Monday was 9.9% based on 3,312 lab results received. The state’s average positive rate over the last two weeks is 8.8%.

Thirteen Iowa counties now have a two-week average positive rate above 15%. That list includes: Sioux, Lyon, Taylor, Page, Fremont, O’Brien, Emmet, Osceola, Delaware, Henry, Crawford, Harrison and Plymouth.

As of 10:00 a.m on Tuesday there are 413 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 24 patients in the last 24 hours. There are 104 patients in the ICU and 43 patients on ventilators. There are more than 3,000 in-patient hospital beds available statewide, as well 445 ICU beds and 780 ventilators.

With eleven additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours, a total of 1,399 Iowans have now died from COVID-19. Of those who’ve died, 643 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 55 outbreaks at long term care facilities affecting 1,137 individuals.

