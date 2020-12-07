COVID-19 Cancels Cyclones Basketball Game At Hilton

AMES, Iowa — Just one hour before the 5 p.m. scheduled tipoff time Sunday, the men’s basketball game between the Iowa State Cyclones and DePaul Blue Demons got canceled because of COVID-19. The Blue Demons and Cyclones players were already warming up on the court at Hilton Coliseum when the athletics departments announced that the game would not be played.

Made the journey to Ames for business trip number ☝️



We’ll be set for tip at 5pm



🔵👿 | #PlayingPossessed pic.twitter.com/OZO3SR7kDz — DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) December 6, 2020

DePaul has now had to postpone or cancel its first five games of the season because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

This evening's game at Iowa State has been canceled.



📰 https://t.co/Cid24pCb3C — DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) December 6, 2020

ISU athletics released a statement from head coach Steve Prohm on the cancelation of the game.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to play this evening against DePaul. We were looking forward to playing in front of our fans for the first time this season. When this season started we knew there would likely be postponements and cancellations. Dealing with a pandemic is difficult. Even though our players are disappointed they won’t be able to play tonight, it’s also important to remember that the health and safety of the student-athletes is our No. 1 concern.”

The Cyclones’ next scheduled game is against the rival Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City Friday night at 8.