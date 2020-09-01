COVID-19 Affecting Efforts to Combat Overdose Deaths Locally

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does the nations opioid epidemic. Monday was International Overdose Awareness Day and the American Medical Association (AMA) is greatly concerned by an increasing number of reports from national, state and local media suggesting increases in opioid-related mortality.

More than 40 states have reported increases in opioid-related mortality as well as ongoing concerns for those with a mental illness or substance use disorder in counties and other areas within the state, according to the AMA. Local organizations like the Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition (IHRC) say they aren’t surprised.

“When you’re isolated and at home, it sends it tends to be a little more you know depressing and whatnot. We’ve seen people who haven’t used for a long time go back to using, or they’re using completely alone with no friends or family around, or have no idea what’s going on. You know, these deaths are now just becoming more prevalent,” Deborah Krauss, with the Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition said.

Since 2017, IHRC has handed out over 3,500 NARCAN or Naloxone kits to help reverse opiate overdoses. Krauss said getting kits into the hands of people who need it is hard because there’s a stigma around receiving help while you are using, but this year has been especially difficult.

“We weren’t doing as much outreach. We were trying to limit that face-to-face interactions for a while there. Now we’ve just kind of got this system down where we’re just handing out anything and everything that we can to anybody, whatever amount that we need to just to get it into people’s hands,” Krauss said.

If you or a loved one needs access to free Naloxone kits call the IHRC hotline at 515-207-5202.