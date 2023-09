DES MOINES, IOWA — On January 23rd, 2023, Gionni Dameron and Rasad Carr were shot to death by Preston Walls inside the Starts Right Here educational center in Des Moines. Walls’ trial began in late August 2023.

During court proceedings surveillance video was played showing how the shooting played out. This is the raw video played in court of the moments leading up to the shooting – we have paused the video just before shots are fired.