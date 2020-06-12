Court Records: West Des Moines Father ‘Slammed’ 7-Month-Old Son Into Crib, Caused Skull and Leg Fractures

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in West Des Moines have arrested a man they say caused serious injuries to his seven-month-old son Thursday after slamming the boy into a crib.

Nineteen-year-old Cesar Corona Lopez is charged with child endangerment-serious injury, a Class C Felony, and is being held in the Polk County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, West Des Moines police were called to Blank Children’s Hospital Thursday in connection with a possible child abuse case. Doctors told police a seven-month-old child had suffered a spiral fracture to the right femur and a skull fracture behind his right ear.

A detective interviewed Corona Lopez and the child’s mother. Court documents say Corona Lopez admitted to “slamming” the child into the crib, which caused the injuries.

The incident happened at Corona Lopez’s apartment in the 1100 block of 11th Street in West Des Moines.