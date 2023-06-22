DES MOINES, Iowa — The owner of the Court Center building in downtown Des Moines is facing a lawsuit filed by the only remaining tenant.

The building at 2nd Ave. and Court Ave. is made up of several different bars. All tenants are currently required to stop selling alcohol at midnight because of previous assaults and shootings near the Court Center building.

An LLC connected to Eric Hartung, the owner of Downtown Tap and Patio, is now suing the building owners, Court Center LLC.

The lawsuit accuses the owners of, “allowing various patterns of illegal activity to take place within and around the building.” The suit seeks damages for mismanagement, negligence, and breach of contract.