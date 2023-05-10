DES MOINES, Iowa — Court Center was once the symbol of Des Moines’ nightlife. The once bustling building of bars is now mostly vacant after a city-imposed midnight alcohol curfew on the complex.

The District Party Bar announced its sudden move from Court Center to the former Vaudville Mews venue on 4th Street this Friday. The bar will once again be able to serve alcohol until 2 a.m. at its new location.

The District’s departure leaves just one bar in Court Center, Downtown Tap & Patio, less than two years after the complex was at full capacity.

Des Moines’ zoning board instituted Court Center’s midnight alcohol cutoff time at the end of last year. The curfew came after an indecent incident at the second-floor bar Shag’s in October.

Third-floor bar Beer Can Alley closed in November right before the curfew took effect. It reopened two blocks down Court Avenue in January.

City council discussed Court Avenue’s future during a work session Monday. During the work session, councilman Joe Gatto stated his belief that Court Center is the root cause for most of Court Avenue’s problems.

“There is one building that is specific to a lot of our issues,” Gatto said. “We’ve taken a course to rectify a lot of those issues, change some of those things by limiting the time that they can sell and force some of them to either move or not be in business in that building any more.”

Downtown Tap and Patio owner Eric Hartung did not want to talk on camera Wednesday, but told WHO 13 he plans to talk in the next city council meeting about his frustration over the city’s handling of Court Center.

While it is too early to determine if the midnight curfew has affected Court Avenue’s safety, Des Moines Police believes the district has become safer. DMPD reported 30 assaults on Court Avenue in 2022—down from 57 in 2021—and believes the number will decrease even further in 2023.