DES MOINES, Iowa — It has been one year since the City of Des Moines’ Zoning Board restricted the hours that businesses in the Court Center Building could serve alcohol in response to a rise in crime stemming from the building. Now the building is vacant and ready to accept new tenants.

Matt Anderson, the Assistant City Manager for the City of Des Moines, said that the city has worked with the owners of the Court Center Building and other city organizations to start a new chapter for Court Avenue.

“They were really unaware of the challenges that were happening in their building, it was their tenants that were operating the facilities. They really weren’t aware of the operations of their tenants. Once they became aware of it they became much more active instead of passive owners of that building and have really been a breath of fresh air in recognizing the problem, not trying to hide behind the problem, and saying ‘okay we’ve got a problem we’ve got to try and fix this with the city,'” Anderson said.

The restriction on serving alcohol made a drastic difference in crime on Court Avenue. In 2022 there were 143 calls made to police to the Court Center Building. In 2023 that number has dropped to just 31, a 78% decrease.

Court Avenue currently has many vacancies which is an opportunity for the entertainment district to adapt to new trends.

“We’re just starting that new evolution of what does Court Avenue want to be, what does the market want it to be, so yeah I think if you look at Court Avenue five years from now you might not recognize what it is. It’s going to reinvent like it should because entertainment trends change and the venues and districts have to change with those entertainment trends,” Anderson said.

The Stuffed Olive will be the first tenant at the renovated Court Center Building. They plan to open in early 2024.

The City of Des Moines has also lifted the restriction on serving alcohol past midnight for the Court Center Building.