DES MOINES, Iowa — Court Center is a shadow of what it once was after a midnight alcohol curfew led to a mass exodus of its bars. The complex’s owner announced it will soon transform the building while it faces a lawsuit from the last remaining bar.

Court Center LLC said it will renovate the inside and outside of Court Center and give it a new name: “The CC.”

“These renovations will provide the catalyst needed to fill the building with new tenants, launching a new era of entertainment options on Court Avenue,” Court Center LLC’s Tony DeSalvo said in a statement.

Court Center LLC plans to release renderings of the proposed renovations next week.

Meanwhile, Downtown Tap and Patio owner Eric Hartung sued Court Center LLC this month for damages and refusing to let him out of his lease. Hartung claims his establishment has lost $40,000 a month since the midnight alcohol restrictions took effect at the beginning of the year.

“I kind of wish they shut the whole building down, but keeping me open and still closing at midnight…it’s impossible to be successful, let alone making ends meet,” Hartung said.

Seven bars once called Court Center home, but after the departures of bars such as Beer Can Alley and The District, Downtown Tap and Patio is the last bar left.

Hartung said he asked to be released from his lease multiple times and that every bar in Court Center suffered after an indecent incident at Shag’s last September.

“This is the only building I’m aware of that has one conditional use permit. In other words, when someone acts badly, everyone gets punished,” Hartung said. “It’s completely unfair to me. I just think it should have been quickly handled. It’s an easy fix as far as I’m concerned with the city, and I haven’t been allowed to get my own conditional use permit.”

DeSalvo and Court Center LLC countered Hartung’s claims with a statement. It said:

Court Center LLC is disappointed Once and For All LLC has filed suit after negotiating rent concessions for events outside of Court Center’s control. Court Center is moving forward with plans to make 216 Court Avenue a great entertainment venue again. Court Center vigorously denies the claims made by Once and For All LLC. Tony DeSalvo, Court Center LLC