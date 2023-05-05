DES MOINES, Iowa – On Monday the Des Moines City Council will be taking up the results of a yearlong study at how to manage Court Avenue.

The night time entertainment district has been a concern for years. Although crime has fallen, both businesses and the city want to have a way to move things forward. After meeting with over 100 community members, one big idea stood out. That is to hire a night mayor to run things around Court Avenue, with a focus on what happens at night. A few years ago downtown Iowa City adopted this model.

“These types of position managers are different for every community that they’re in,” said Downtown Iowa City Night Mayor, Joe Reilly. “Different cities have a different charge, to start with ours here in the Iowa City Downtown District was to really shape the perception that the area is an asset and not a nuisance.”

Reilly came to Des Moines to speak to leaders here when they were considering what to put in the final report.

“Cultivating, promoting and sustaining night-life culture, so you know, compiling events, sharing out all the information and cool things we have to do here, connecting with visitors in our hotels and conventions,” said Reilly.

“The whole concept revolves around your night economy, we think a lot about our day economy trying to recruit jobs in and residents to live here,” said Matt Anderson, Des Moines assistant city manager. “This was the first time we brought downtown residents in to talk about something like this.”

Anderson said some of the absentee building owners came to the meetings, and already some of the problems have been solved by them being here first-hand to see what was happening.

Anderson said not all the changes will happen at once, the first ones will be those which don’t cost a lot. Others, such as hiring a night time mayor, may take a while. It will need to be determined if the city should employ this person, as is done in some places, or like how it’s set up in Iowa City where the Downtown Business Association employs the night mayor.