Court Avenue Bars Open and Ready to Welcome Back Customers

DES MOINES, Iowa – Bars are opening their doors for the first time since mid-March as some restrictions were lifted this week.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced bars were able to open beginning May 28.

According to Historic Court District Association President Tom Zmolek, most of the bars have chosen to reopen along Court Avenue, with an exception of a few.

“When somebody comes in to one of the establishments, they are going to be able to decide for themselves whether they think that the bar owner is doing a good job of spacing, signage and sanitation,” Zmolek said.

Beer Can Alley has a hand sanitizing station where you walk through the door, signs around the bar asking people to social distance and has transformed its dance floor to seating only.

“We’re kind of re-training people on how they need to act. We can put up all the signage in the world, but people have to have personal responsibility and they have to act accordingly,” Zmolek said.

Downtown Des Moines resident Will Leonard said he will watch from a distance before going out for a drink.

“I feel like the downtown Court Avenue District is never going to be like it used to be, which I understand, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. I think those old days of people flowing up and down here are kind of gone,” Leonard said.

Des Moines resident Tyler Neff said he is nervous, but he is ready to be out again.

“Being at home the last couple of months has been really boring. I’m still kind of iffy about how well we can maintain social distancing with a bunch of people,” Neff said.

According to the Des Moines police, no citations were given out Thursday night.