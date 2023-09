DES MOINES, IOWA — Another rising country music star is coming to Des Moines in 2024. On Wednesday, Kane Brown announced that his In The Air tour to Wells Fargo Arena. Brown will be joined by guest Tyler Hubbard on Thursday, April 18th in Des Moines.

Brown played the Iowa State Fair grandstand in 2022. Hubbard – one half of the duo Florida-Georgia Line – played the grandstand just last month.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Thursday, September 28th at 10:00 am via Hy-Vee Tix.