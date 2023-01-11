DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.

Hubbard is set to release a self-titled debut solo album on January 27th. He’ll be joined on stage in Des Moines by country band Parmalee.

Tickets for the Hubbard concert go on sale on Friday, January 13th. The Iowa State Fair has already announced two other Grandstand show: For King + Country and Eric Church.