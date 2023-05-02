Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A country music legend is bringing his guitar, and his family, along to perform in Des Moines this summer.

Willie Nelson & Family are booked for a June 27th show at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park. The Field Daze Music Series, presented by Veridian Credit Union, announced the news about the iconic country singer’s show on Tuesday.

Nelson, who just turned 90, has enjoyed a seven-decade music career. He’s also racked up acting credits, published books, and launched cannabis companies.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5th at FieldDazeDSM.com for Nelson’s concert.

Other artists performing as part of the series are PetRock, Pork Tornadoes, Charles Weksly Godwin, Charley Crockett, Koe Wetzel, Dirty Heads, The Dead South, Styx, and Whiskey Myers.