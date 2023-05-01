INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 29, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Old Dominion is bringing its No Bad Vibes tour to Des Moines later this year.

The popular country band will play Wells Fargo Arena on December 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. here.

The stop in Des Moines is part of a new leg to Old Dominion’s tour, announced Monday. The No Bad Vibes tour kicked off in January.

Old Dominion is the reigning ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year. The group has had hits with “One Man Band,” “Make It Sweet,” and “Break Up With Him.”