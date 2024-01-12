IOWA — Several counties and cities around the state have started to pull their plows off the roads due to dangerous conditions.

The cities of Urbandale and Altoona announced they will be pulling plows off the roads at 7 p.m. Friday night due to the wind creating adverse conditions. Both cities plan to resume snow removal operations at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Hamilton County also announced the suspension of snow removal operations due to zero visibility and the snow drifting back into the roadway faster than it can be plowed. Hamilton County has several roads listed as impassable by the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Other counties around the state suspending snow removal operations include Grundy, Black Hawk, Bremer, Johnson, and Calhoun counties.

As the wind continues to increase and conditions continue to deteriorate other cities and counties could take their plows off the roads. Please stay at home and off the roads if possible.