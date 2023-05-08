DES MOINES, IOWA — On Monday, the Des Moines City Council voted to approve an almost $1 million project that aims to fix a five block stretch of E. University Ave.

The project proposal stems from a hit-and-run last year, where 14-year-old Ema Cardenas was struck and killed.

The project would convert the four-lane stretch from E. 14 St & E. University to Easton Boulevard to a three-lane. The idea is to create more space for pedestrians, who often are children leaving Hiatt Middle School or East High School.

The project costs $900,000, with $500,000 coming from the Iowa Department of Transportation through the Traffic Safety Improvement Program. The other $400,000 comes from a general obligation bond.

In September of last year, Ema’s mother, Anna Campos, said that her daughter would want her to make an awful situation a positive in the long run for the community.

“Ema would have wanted us to do something positive out of something that’s dark. This is my new purpose in life. People say that you always have a purpose. If I want something done if I want thing’s done, I’ll just have to speak up,” said Campos.

The funding will be made available starting in Fiscal Year 2024, or July of this year.