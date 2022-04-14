IOWA — Easter weekend is just two days away and on a windy day like today, you may wonder if the weather will cooperate for outdoor Easter activities. While the wind will be more tolerable, there will also be moments of rain and possibly light snow.

Friday

The low pressure system to the north responsible for the high wind today will depart east on Friday. The wind will weaken significantly and shift more to the northwest. Morning lows will be in the lower 30s with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. NW winds will be 5-10 mph.

Saturday

High pressure will slide in for the beginning of the holiday weekend, keeping the sky mostly sunny. Travel won’t be an issue either as the wind remains out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph will be possible. Lows will be close to 30° in the morning with afternoon highs near 50°.

Clouds will increase mainly after sunset as the next system arrives early Sunday.

Easter Sunday

Easter morning will start with a chance for a light rain/snow mix as temperatures fall back into the lower 30s again. Although impacts to roads are not expected, it may make for a soggy or muddy Easter egg hunt. As the sun rises any snow will change over to rain which will continue to be light through the early afternoon. Rain totals will remain under a tenth of an inch and afternoon highs will top out in the lower 40s. (This is about 20° below average for mid-April.)

Weekend Forecast: Highs near 50 on Saturday with a rain/snow mix early Sunday

