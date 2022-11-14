ANKENY, IOWA —

ANKENY, Iowa- This week marks the opening of the second Costco store. This new store will be the fourth one in Iowa, and the largest Costco in the state. To run this 190,000 square foot store Costco needed to hire right around 300 people. To do that they even sent a recruiting team to Ames.

“We’ve hired some students from the school in Ames, as well as the metro, close in Des Moines metro, we have them coming from all over to come work at this location,” said Christina Peterson, Assistant Costco Store Manager in Ankeny, “Some transferred from West Des Moines I’m one of them, who I transferred from West Moines.”

Hiring employees for customer service is important at Costco.

“I think always hiring is challenging because you’re always looking for people that can provide the customer service,” said Peterson. “We’re excited to see all of our employees so they’re going be a great part of our family.”

The store will open to the public on Thursday November 17, with a ribbon cutting at 7:45, and the store opens at 8 am.